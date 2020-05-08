Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Renters in El Monte can now apply for up to $1,200 in cash assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Renters in El Monte can now apply for up to $1,200 in cash assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of El Monte’s mayor and city council this week approved cash assistance of up to $1,200 for qualified renters.
“There are many people that are hurting in our city that don’t have the resources to pay rent,” Mayor Andre Quintero said in a statement.
To qualify, residents must be within Los Angeles County’s 50% income limit and be able to prove they were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents can go to El Monte’s virtual city hall to apply for the cash assistance. Anyone without access to the internet can come to El Monte City Hall, 11333 Valley Blvd., pick up an application and drop off the completed form at a designated dropbox.