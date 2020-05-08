COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Anaheim, Anaheim News, Coronavirus, Disneyland, Disneyland News, Reopening


ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — What will the Magic Kingdom look like when it reopens?

A man takes a photo outside the gates of Disneyland Park on the first day of the closure of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks as fear of the spread of coronavirus continue, in Anaheim, California, on March 14, 2020. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

Disneyland has no specific date of reopening, but Disney’s chief medical officer says visitors will see a phased reopening, more cleaning, and physical distancing to avoid the further spread of coronavirus. The theme park is also looking into ways to manage the density of guests, possibly with an app to help people line up for rides and attractions virtually.

In recent years, Disneyland has become known for its crowds, and raised prices in anticipation of surges of interest in new attractions, like the Star Wars-themed “Galaxy’s Edge,” which opened last year.

Shanghai Disneyland will reopen next week, and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district in Orlando will reopen later this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply