LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday that 101 employees and 290 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Friday, 304 employees are quarantined, and 1,024 have returned to work.
Meanwhile, 4,073 inmates have been quarantined and 293 have been isolated.
Of those in isolation, 177 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested and are awaiting results.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
