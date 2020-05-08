



— San Bernardino County officials announced Friday that they had repealed the April 23 health order requiring face coverings, social distancing at essential businesses and banned gatherings and short-term rentals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Though no longer required by local order, gatherings and short-term rentals are still prohibited and social distancing at essential businesses are still required under the state’s stay-at-home order.

“The county strongly urges everyone to continue wearing face coverings in public to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and businesses may still require face coverings for customers and employees,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said. “But repealing the local health orders and deferring to the less-restrictive state orders will allow the County to reopen businesses more quickly as the governor continues to relax standards.”

The county also allowed some businesses to reopen Friday, in conjunction with the governor’s announcement earlier this week, and was planning to allow even more to reopen next week.

The announcement came as the county reported 67 new cases and three more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, bringing countywide totals to 2,629 cases and 111 deaths.