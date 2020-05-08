LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After weeks of stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles County, some businesses have started to reopen for curbside service under stage 2 of Gov. Newsom’s reopening plan, but some small businesses are still hurting for customers.

Friday marked the first day the county is allowing select retailers, like music, book clothing, and sporting goods stores to do curbside pickup.

Except at essential businesses, customers are not yet permitted to go inside the stores, but it is a step closer to normalcy.

Best Buy transformed its parking lot, using cones and bins, to help drivers navigate through its curbside pick up.

In Pasadena, Preet Mistry visited Party City to buy a helium tank through curbside pick up.

“We are actually celebrating our first year anniversary.”

Mistry said her big question was how will the new system work at clothing stores.

“I guess I’m perplexed about how they are going to do clothing stores and if there is gonna be a return policy,” she said. “You can’t try on clothing, what is that going to look like?”

At smaller stores like clothing boutiques, owners said the regulations are making it hard to get a jumpstart.

Marvin Dieguez owns attitude, a small clothing boutique in Sierra Madre where he also sells his handmade purses.

“It really doesn’t mean much for us,” he said.

Friday was Dieguez’s first day back in the store in two months. He and his wife are trying to take photos of their merchandise and advertise it on their Instagram and web page for pick up but said it’s just not the same.

“People want to touch the merchandise and see it and try it on,” Dieguez said.

On top of the struggle to provide curbside service, the store won’t be able to offer any refunds.

For now, Dieguez said he will try to hang on until he is able to fully reopen.