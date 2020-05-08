LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Low-risk businesses like car dealerships, bookstores, sporting good stores and flower shops have reopened in California, but will the customers come?
Friday is the first day of California’s phase two of reopening, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Long Beach and LA County are also reopening their trails, where masks are now required and are being monitored by park rangers.
But not everyone is eager to join other people on the reopened trails and stores.
“I think more people’s going to get sick,” exerciser Leris Nazaratte said. “People are going to get crazy, they’re not going to follow instructions, so that’s my thought. I don’t think we’re ready to reopen yet.”
State and county leaders say they know there are risks with moving forward, which is why phase 2 is the opening of “low-risk” businesses that sell merchandise like clothing, toys, music, sporting equipment, books and flowers. They can resume sales, but only for curbside pickup or delivery, and no customers allowed inside.
“I’m for reopening, but not all at the same time,” Edwin Morate said. “So I think what we’re doing is OK right now.”