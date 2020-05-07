NFL 2020 Schedule To Reveal First Opponents At SoFi Stadium For LA Chargers, RamsThe Chargers and the Rams are ready to learn who they'll be playing in their first game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this fall.

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Picks: Ladder Matches At WWE HeadquartersWWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view will include concurrent men's and women's ladder matches contested at WWE headquarters.

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel On NBA Season: 'I Think We're Still A Long Way Away From Returning To Play"The Lakers coach told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that though teams are getting ready to re-open facilities, there is still a ways to go before games return.