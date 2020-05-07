Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams are ready to learn who they’ll be playing in their first game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this fall.
The NFL is set to release its 2020 regular season schedule Thursday afternoon. Both the Chargers’ and Rams’ schedules will be released at 4:30 p.m.
Select single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 6 p.m. on the official Chargers website.
While the NFL is expected to start its season on time despite the coronavirus pandemic, the league will be implementing social distancing measures at SoFi Stadium and other venues, including fans being required to wear masks and eliminating lines for food by offering pickup services.