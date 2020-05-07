Comments
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for the driver of a big-rig who struck and killed a 50-year-old man in the downtown Los Angeles area Thursday morning and then fled the scene.
Just before 2 a.m., the victim was walking in the 1600 block of East 7th Street when witnesses say he was struck and killed by a big-rig, Los Angeles police report. The truck did not stop.
The man died at the scene. He was not identified.
There was no immediate description of the truck or its driver. Its unclear if police have obtained any surveillance footage of the incident.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the driver’s arrest. Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at 213-486-3713.