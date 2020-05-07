(CBSLA)- The NFL officially released its 2020 schedule tonight featuring the dates and times of each game on the 17-week slate. For the Los Angeles Rams, looking to bounce back from a 9-7 season in which they missed the playoffs, the 2020 slate presents a challenge. Mixed in with the traditional NFC West rivalry games are matchups against the NFC East, AFC East, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The league schedule is slated to begin Thursday, September 10th. The Rams start their year in primetime with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 13th at 5:20 p.m. It is one of five prime-time games for Sean McVay’s team this season with others coming against the 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, and Patriots.
The Rams schedule ranks in the Top 10 of difficulty in the league based on opponents 2019 winning percentage (.516). The schedule features five playoff teams from last season including of course the divisional rival 49ers and Seahawks.
Here is the full schedule:
Week 1- 9/13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 5:20 p.m.
Week 2- 9/20 @ Philadelphia Eagles, 10:00 a.m.
Week 3- 9/27 @ Buffalo Bills, 10:00 a.m.
Week 4- 10/4 vs. New York Giants, 1:05 p.m.
Week 5- 10/11 @ Washington Redskins, 10:00 a.m.
Week 6- 10/18 @ San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m.
Week 7- 10/26 (Monday) vs. Chicago Bears, 5:15 p.m.
Week 8- 11/1 @ Miami Dolphins, 10:00 a.m.
Week 9- BYE
Week 10- 11/15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m.
Week 11- 11/23 (Monday) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5:15 p.m.
Week 12- 11/29 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m.
Week 13- 12/6 @ Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.
Week 14- 12/10 vs. New England Patriots, 5:20 p.m.
Week 15- 12/20 vs. New York Jets, 10:00 a.m.
Week 16- 12/27 @ Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m.
Week 17- 1/3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m.