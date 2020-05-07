SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – SAS Retail Services based in Orange County is looking to fill thousands of positions in grocery stores across the country – with more than 200 jobs here in Southern California.
Justin Yancey says SAS hires for about 50 retailers nationwide, most grocery stores and pharmacies. They started with Ralphs supermarkets about 20 years ago and now work with dozens of major chains, including Whole Foods, Food 4 Less, and Walgreens.
Yancey says the pandemic has brought unique challenges but also opportunities for work.
“It’s a combination of high risk associates not being able to work. It’s a combination of surge in needs from our retail partners,” he said. “And right now it’s just getting back to some amount of normalcy in our day to day work. So we’re always hiring throughout the year.”
While retail experience is great, Yancey says it’s not necessary. They do virtual interviews and the hiring process is quick.
Click here to apply.