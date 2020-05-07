Comments
SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Firefighters are battling a wind-driven brush fire which broke out near the Hollister Ranch area of Santa Barbara County early Thursday morning.
The Hollister Fire broke out a little after 2 a.m. on Hollister Ranch Road, near Gaviota State Park.
By 4 a.m. it had grown to about 200 acres. Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said the blaze was burning in medium brush and being pushed offshore by 20 mile-per-hour winds.
No structures were threatened. According to KEYT, officials have issued an evacuation warning for properties in Hollister Ranch.
About 120 SBCFD firefighters were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air. As of 7 a.m., the fire was 10 percent contained.
There was no immediate word on a cause.