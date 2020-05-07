Lakers Coach Frank Vogel On NBA Season: 'I Think We're Still A Long Way Away From Returning To Play"The Lakers coach told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that though teams are getting ready to re-open facilities, there is still a ways to go before games return.

Bill Would Make It A Crime To Share Graphic Images From Crime Scenes After Kobe Bryant Crash Photos ScandalIt's in response to eight L.A. County Sheriff's deputies who were involved in sharing graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash.

Quibi Set To Release Los Angeles Clippers Donald Sterling Documentary "Blackballed" On May 18A new shortform documentary detailing the final five days of Sterling's ownership from the Clippers point of view is set to drop on Quibi May 18th.