SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – South Los Angeles experienced a series of violent shootings Wednesday afternoon which left two men dead and two others wounded, including a woman who investigators believe was shot by mistake.

The first, a drive-by shooting, occurred at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Hoover and 58th streets, according to Los Angeles police.

Two male suspects drove up alongside the victim and fired multiple rounds at him in his car before fleeing, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, police said.

At around 3 p.m., a man was shot in the 1700 block of West 111th Street, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports. He died at the scene. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The third shooting occurred at around 4:35 p.m. in the 4300 block of La Salle Avenue.

A woman was shot while standing next to a man who investigators believe was the intended target, police said. She was rushed to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

That shooting does not appear to have been gang-related, police said.

No suspect descriptions have been released. It’s unclear if the shootings are connected.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)