Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A convicted felon is at large Thursday after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and using it to ram three police vehicles outside a motel in Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A convicted felon is at large Thursday after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and using it to ram three police vehicles outside a motel in Santa Ana.
Maximiliano Osorio, 23, is on parole for a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon. Gang detectives had tried to make contact with him in the parking lot of the Pueblo Motel, 1501 N. Harbor Blvd., at about 11 a.m. Monday.
Police say Osorio stepped on the gas and sped toward detectives and civilians, ramming the truck into three police vehicles as he escaped onto Harbor Boulevard. The stolen truck was later found in Garden Grove, with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine inside.
Osorio is described as being 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Osorio or his whereabouts can call Santa Ana police Detective Thai at (949) 407-7878 or email dthai@santa-ana.org.