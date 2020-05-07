LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 84 newly confirmed cases and six more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 4,756 cases and 192 deaths.
Of the 196 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, 81 were being treated in intensive care units. Though the county also reported that 2,217 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported and additional 130 cases and four deaths, bringing countywide totals to 2,562 cases and 108 deaths.
Ventura County reported 23 new cases Thursday, bringing its totals to 631 cases and 19 deaths. Of those cases, 430 have recovered. There were 182 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 27 people were currently hospitalized, with 13 in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 64,986 Riverside County residents had been tested, 26,656 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 12,465 Ventura County residents had been tested.