



— Orange County health officials reported an additional coronavirus -related death Thursday, bringing the total to 66 as county beaches reopened under the county’s active-use plan.

The county also reported an additional 96 coronavirus cases totaling 3,092.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 192 on Wednesday to 186, with the number of intensive care patients decreasing

from 73 to 69.

Of the county’s total cases, two percent involve people under 18 years old; nine percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25-34; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 17 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84; and four percent are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were 25 to 34 years old, five percent were 35 to 44, eight percent were 45-54, 14 percent were 55-64, 18 percent were 65-74, 29 percent were 75-84, and 24 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 33 percent were white, 33 percent were Latino, 23 percent were Asian, five percent were black, two percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, two percent were said to be of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were categorized as “other.”

The number of people the county has tested increased to 40,707 with 941 tests reported Wednesday.

Orange County officials announced Thursday that beaches are now open for active recreational use a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the shutdown of all county beaches.

Under the plans, activities such as non-stationary activities like walking, running, swimming, surfing, paddling, boating, kayaking, etc. are allowed.

Beachgoers are not permitted to sunbath; build sandcastles; bring coolers, umbrellas, grills, etc. They are also unable to play volleyball, spike ball, and other group activities.

Beach hours are as follows:

County Beaches in South Laguna Beach (Aliso, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches): 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. weekdays only. Closed weekends. Thousand Steps Beach will remain closed.

Capistrano and Poche Beaches: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Salt Creek and Strands Beaches: 5 a.m.-12 a.m. daily.

Baby Beach: 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Bayside Beach (at Newport Harbor Patrol) – 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

For more information on Orange County beaches, visit OcGov.com.

