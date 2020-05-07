



— The California Flower Mall is buzzing Thursday in anticipation of reopening Friday, just in time for the Mother’s Day holiday rush.

Flower shops are among the lower-risk retail that are part of the stage 2 of businesses reopening in California. And with flower shops opening Friday, wholesalers at the California Flower Mall are busy getting shipments of flowers out, and preparing arrangements for customers looking for a good deal.

Non-wholesale customers will be allowed at the California Flower Mall Friday, but must adhere to new rules. Only a certain number of customers will be allowed into the mall at any given time, and they must wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating to the state’s floral industry, which is powered by small businesses, many that are run by families. In March, 50 California flower farmers had said they were less than a week away from complete ruin.

Vendor Anna Mendoza sounded excited to be working again from behind her face mask.

“We were closed, like, almost two months?” she said. “We’re happy, we’re glad that we’re here.”

Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days at the California Flower Mall, said Mark Chatoff, the president of the California Flower Mall, so the relaxed orders came just in time for the floral industry.

“We really need this,” Chatoff said. “These small, hard-working families, these small businesses just really need to get back to work, and we’re really thankful for that.”

Several wholesalers at the California Flower Mall are offering curbside pickup. Visit the California Flower Mall’s Facebook page for information on how to order.