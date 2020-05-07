LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After being closed for eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses in Los Angeles County will be back in business beginning Friday.

On the list to reopen with curbside pick-up only are florists, car dealership showrooms, and stores that sell clothing, toys, music, sporting goods, and books.

For the owner of Designs by David Floral Studio in West L.A., the reopening comes just in time.

“It’s a big step forward from where it’s been for two months,” said owner David Mark.

Mark had to let go of all eight of his full-time employees when non-essential businesses were forced to close down.

He trimmed his expenses, refinanced his house, and deferred his mortgage and car payments in order to survive.

Now, one day before the biggest weekend of the year for his floral studio, Mark brought back his designers, helpers, and drivers to prepare and deliver orders for Mother’s Day weekend.

“We are technically back up and running and everybody here is happy to have a job,” he said.

America Guevara has worked for David for 26 years and said it’s the only job she’s had since moving to L.A.

“It was really hard, nervous, stress with all this happening. So I want to come back and work and I’m so happy, we are glad to be back at work,” Guevara said.

Even though Mark didn’t know his business would be allowed to reopen tomorrow, he ordered all of these flowers weeks in advance, taking a chance.

“Even though the flower markets were closed and it was difficult to get product, I had a lot of product in my refrigerator,” he said.

So far, Mark’s deliveries will be going to Hollywood, Downtown, West L.A., Marina Del Rey, and South Bay between Friday and Sunday.

He believes that the number of orders this year will be 50 percent of what he normally does during Mother’s Day weekend.

Mark hopes other businesses that order from him will also start to reopen and that his customers will be back soon.

“It’s huge, it’s huge, getting the economy going again absolutely,” Mark said.