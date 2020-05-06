TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A third-alarm fire broke out at a vacant, multimillion-dollar home in the hills of unincorporated Tustin early Wednesday.
Firefighters were called out to the 10000 block of Sunrise Lane, near Newport Boulevard, at about 4 a.m. and found fire in the large, vacant single-family home, the Orange County Fire Authority said.
***Update*** Fire is in large single family residence estate. 2nd alarm requested for additional resources. Fire attack is continuing. pic.twitter.com/gCoNt37RCy
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 6, 2020
The blaze was ultimately upgraded to a third-alarm, and declared under control just before 6:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported. The home was vacant at the time of the fire.
Video of the fire shows an outside balcony wall appeared to be in the process of being painted, but it’s not clear if the home was under construction or renovations.
Most of the homes on Sunrise Lane are valued at at least $1 million, with at least one estate on Sunrise Lane on the market for nearly $20 million.