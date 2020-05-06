INLAND EMPIRE (CBSLA) — An businessman who makes a living creating the make-believe is helping several small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol Carillo, owner of Yucaipa used book store Timeless Pages…The Book Place, was forced to close when the safer-at-home order went into effect in March.

“It’s really quaint and antique looking, and people have said they feel like they’re in Europe when they come in there,” Carillo said.

“Our business had just started picking up. We were doing really great and it’s become a family.”

Carillo was worried she’d have to shutter her business because of the pandemic until a man named Garner Holt came to the rescue.

“He paid my rent for me this month,” Carillo said.

Holt is the owner of Garner Holt Productions in Redlands, which creates animatronics for theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios.

“I started 42 years ago in my parents’ garage,” Holt said. “I slept on the floor, I was the only employee for 10 years, and I know what it’s like to struggle.”

When Holt received a PPP loan last month, he learned first-hand how quickly the funds run out.

“That’s when the guilt started to set in a little bit,” he said.

So far, Holt has “adopted” eight small businesses, paying their rent or mortgages for at least two months.

“Every single one of them that we have presented a check to, they just have tears in their eyes. They say this is literally saving our lives,” Holt said.

Holt said he finds the struggling businesses through word-of-mouth but some of them hold a special place in his heart, like Noyes’ Bakery in San Bernardino that has been in business for 95 years.

“The bakery I used to go to as a child with my grandmother,” Holt said.

Owner David Ortiz was moved to tears by Holt’s generosity.

“I have no words. I am being honest with you,” Ortiz said. “I see somebody who I don’t even remember who opens his heart and wallet and says, ‘Here, save your business.'”

Holt has now challenging his vendors and business owner friends to do the same and find a small business, pay their rent, their utilities, or whatever they can to help keep the lights on.