NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying the people in family photos that have been recovered during a burglary investigation.
As detectives from the LAPD’s Devonshire division investigated a burglary in Northridge, 103 family photographs were discovered and are believed to be of additional victims of a burglary. The family in the pictures are also believed to live in the area.
The LAPD released two of the photographs, which are dated from the 1990s.
One of the released photos is of a man and three women smiling in front of a Christmas tree. The second shows two women and a man posing behind them at what appears to be a party with ballroom chairs in the background.
Anyone with information about the photos or the family pictured can call Detective Ian Lewis at (818) 832-0971.