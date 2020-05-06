COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Burglary, Family Photos, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Northridge, Northridge news


NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying the people in family photos that have been recovered during a burglary investigation.

As detectives from the LAPD’s Devonshire division investigated a burglary in Northridge, 103 family photographs were discovered and are believed to be of additional victims of a burglary. The family in the pictures are also believed to live in the area.

The LAPD released two of the photographs, which are dated from the 1990s.

(credit: LAPD)

One of the released photos is of a man and three women smiling in front of a Christmas tree. The second shows two women and a man posing behind them at what appears to be a party with ballroom chairs in the background.

Anyone with information about the photos or the family pictured can call Detective Ian Lewis at (818) 832-0971.

Comments

Leave a Reply