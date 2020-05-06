NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Another Orange County beach city is reopening.
Newport Beach officials say its beaches are reopening Wednesday after Sacramento approved a plan to allow
“active recreational use” from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The reopening plan is consistent with similar steps taken in the cities of San Clemente and Huntington Beach.
Active recreational use approved by the city includes walking, running, hiking, bicycle riding, swimming, surfing, bodysurfing, boogie boarding, kite surfing, paddle boarding, skim boarding, kayaking, and other similar ocean activities such as fishing.
Beaches and the ocean will be closed to passive games, loitering, sunbathing, and gatherings of people (even if engaged in active recreation) outside of those within their immediate household.
Beach parking lots will remain closed.
The Newport Harbor remains open for all normally allowed water activities.
“The City is very pleased to reopen our beaches for the physical and mental well-being of our residents,” said Mayor Will O’Neill. “While the active recreation model was not the preferred choice by the City Council after discussions with our public safety personnel, we are confident that City staff will manage the beaches effectively under the approved plan.”