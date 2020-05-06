Comments
(CBSLA)- The end of Donald Sterling’s time as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers has gotten plenty of coverage over the years. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne did a full 30 for 30 podcast that dove into the saga just last year.
Now, a new documentary, with a new perspective is set to debut next week. “Blackballed” directed by Michael Jacobs, looks at the five days during the 2014 NBA Playoffs that led to Sterling’s being banned from the NBA for life.
Former Clippers guards Chris Paul and J.J. Redick, center DeAndre Jordan and current Clippers head coach Doc Rivers are all expected to give their accounts of that time and how the team handled the Sterling situation. Paul posted about the documentary on his Instagram account on Tuesday.
The post says that the documentary is set to debut on Monday, May 18. Quibi is a new platform for shortform made for mobile projects. Those interested in subscribing in order to see the documentary can head here.