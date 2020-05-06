Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An additional five Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department’s total to 100.
As of Wednesday, 44 LAPD employees have recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Emergency Operations Center’s Jessica Kellogg.
All other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering.
The number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who have tested positive for the virus remained at 26 Wednesday, Kellogg reported.
Out of the LAFD employees, 19 have recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.
The remaining eight employees are isolated and recovering at home.