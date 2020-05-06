Comments
RESEDA (CBSLA) – Firefighters made quick work of a blaze which erupted at a commercial building in Reseda Wednesday morning.
The blaze was reported before 6 a.m. at a building housing two businesses in the 18500 block of West Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire was contained to the back of one of the businesses, the fire department said.
It took 89 firefighters about a half-hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
It’s unclear what may have caused the fire or what the financial estimate of the damage was.