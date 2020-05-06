



— Dorothy and Paul Hatch didn’t know what to expect for the 70th wedding anniversary since they are unable to leave their home due to the coronavirus pandemic

But, not wanting this milestone to go unnoticed, more than 100 people came together to bring the celebration to the couple’s Glendora porch, putting on a parade in front of their home.

“We love you,” Paul yelled out to the dozens of passersby.

The Hatches were high school sweethearts who got married in 1950 and started a family.

“He chased me a while, and I chased him a while,” Dorothy said.

Now the couple has to use a bulletin board to keep track of their seven children, 40 grandchildren and 71 — soon to be 75 — great-grandchildren.

The couple, feeling blessed to make it to their 90s, did not exchange gifts this year, but they said the life they built together was more than enough.

“What do we need,” she said. “We don’t need a thing. To me, just having our kids around is more than a gift.”

As for those who find themselves struggling through these uncertain times, Dorothy has some words of advice.

“Just find humor in things,” she said.