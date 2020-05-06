LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Ventura County surpassed 600 confirmed cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 218 newly confirmed cases and two more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 4,672 cases and 186 deaths.
Of the 207 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, 84 were being treated in intensive care units. Though the county also reported that 2,025 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported and additional 103 cases and three deaths, bringing countywide totals to 2,432 cases and 104 deaths.
Ventura County reported 13 new cases Wednesday, bringing its totals to 608 cases and 19 deaths. Of those cases, 419 have recovered. There were 170 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 23 people were currently hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday, 63,399 Riverside County residents had been tested, 26,006 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 12,122 Ventura County residents had been tested.