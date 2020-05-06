



— Orange County health officials reported four additional coronavirus -related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 65.

The county also reported an additional 131 coronavirus cases totaling 3,004.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 202 on Tuesday to 192 on Wednesday, with the number of intensive care patients rising from 62 to 73.

Of the county’s total cases, two percent involve people under 18 years old; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25-34; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84, and four percent are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were 25 to 34 years old, five percent were 35 to 44, eight percent were 45-54, 12 percent were 55-64, 18 percent were 65-74, 29 percent were 75-84, and 25 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 32 percent were white, 34 percent were Latino, 23 percent were Asian, five percent were black, two percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, two percent were said to be of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were categorized as “other.”

The number of people the county has tested increased to 40,707 with 941 tests reported Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the city of Laguna Beach has received approval to reopen its beaches on a staggered basis.

Under phase one of the deal, Laguna Beach city beaches will reopen weekdays starting Tuesday from 6 – 10 a.m. for active recreation only.

City beaches will remain closed on weekends.

Also Monday, Newport Beach City Councilman Kevin Muldoon on his own filed a federal lawsuit challenging the governor’s beach closure order.

