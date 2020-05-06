LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grand Park’s 4th Of July block party is going online.
Grand Park will be closed to public gatherings and picnics on July 4, but will instead take its Independence Day celebration into homes to help slow the community transmission of COVID-19.
The event’s organizers say the three-hour, family-friendly event will include cooking demonstrations, comedy ensembles, music performances and line workshops, all streamed live online.
Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party is just the latest summer community event to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the Ventura County Fair was canceled, following in the footsteps of Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties. The California State Fair has also been canceled.
The complete schedule and lineup will be announced at a later date.