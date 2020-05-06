LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As temperatures soar across Southern California, many residents are used to flocking to beaches, swimming pools, malls, and movie theaters to keep cool.

However, when these places are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, people are forced to find other ways to keep cool.

People have been urged to stay safer-at-home to avoid the spread of coronavirus, but if your home doesn’t have air conditioning, like Sylmar resident Gabriel, staying home is not as simple.

“I’m frustrated because it’s hot,” he said. “I have fans running, ceiling fans.”

According to a recent study by USC scientists, about a third of households in greater Los Angeles don’t have air conditioning, especially homes in lower-income neighborhoods.

Public health officials are concerned for those residents and the elderly who are most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Estella Castillo, 71, doesn’t have air conditioning and relies on a fan at her Sylmar home.

Health officials said staying at home and self-isolating during a heatwave could be dangerous to the elderly.

“Yeah, it’s too hot. Only close the doors and windows and don’t open,” Castillo said.

The L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation wants residents to know that their cooling centers are open for the next four days from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone who needs to escape the heat.

The supervisor at El Cariso Park Community Center in Sylmar said the facility will be cool and safe for visitors.

“We ask them some basic questions, ‘Have you had a fever, been sick recently?’ And at that point when they enter, we have hand sanitizer for them, a bottle of water and then we practice social distancing,” said David Hauser with L.A. County Dept. Of Parks and Recreation.

Once visitors enter the cooling center, they’ll be offered a mask and gloves.

“I think it’s very important because we just don’t know everybody’s situation,” said Hauser.