PINYON CREST (CBSLA) — Police were investigating Wednesday after a child was found dead near the scene of a car crash along Highway 74, near the town of Pinyon Crest, in Riverside County stemming from an earlier altercation.
Deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. to an assault call in the 44000 block of Washington Street, outside of the Southwest Community Church in Indian Wells, authorities said.
Arriving deputies located an injured woman, who was taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries, and learned a man had fled the scene in a car.
Shortly after, deputies learned that a rollover crash reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 85 on Highway 74 could be connected to the original call.
The California Highway Patrol reported that a car had plunged about 200 feet off the side of the road and that a body was found near the scene, but did not provide additional details.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, a deceased minor was found “in the area of the traffic collision,” and a man was detained at the scene.
The name of the man was not immediately released.
Highway 74 was temporarily closed in both directions from Highway 371 to the Palm Desert city limits, the CHP reported.
