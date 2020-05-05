LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Windsor Healthcare is looking to hire anyone willing to help the nation’s most vulnerable population during the coronavirus pandemic.
The skilled nursing and assisted living facilities is hiring 500 employees across California and Arizona. The company has positions open at all 18 facilities in Southern California in Bakersfield, Hawthorne, Artesia, Long Beach, and San Diego.
“We’re looking for heroes to come join our team of heroes,” said a representative from the hiring team.
They do need registered nurses, but not all jobs require medical experience. There are also positions available in reception, business, marketing, and food prep.
“When you’re sitting back looking at what your next career move is, we have some jobs available for you,” said the representative said.
Full-time, part-time, and flex-time work is available up to 40 hours per week. Other employment benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as paid vacation and 401k retirement plans.
To apply, go to: www.windsorcares.com/careers.