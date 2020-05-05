



– As residents in Shanghai return to a more normal life, Shanghai Disney Resort announced Tuesday that Shanghai Disneyland will re-open to the public on May 11 with some new safety guidelines.

“We know how much our guests have been looking forward to returning to Shanghai Disneyland, and our cast is excited to begin welcoming them back,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

“As the park reopens with significantly enhanced health and safety measures, our guests will find Shanghai Disneyland as magical and memorable as ever.”

During this initial reopening phase, Shanghai Disney Resort instituted enhanced measures and procedures that comply with government directives and focus on the needs of guests and cast members.

Upon opening, these measures and procedures will include:

Limited and pulsed attendance with an advanced reservation and entry system: Guests are required to purchase admission tickets valid on a selected date only and Annual Pass holders must make a reservation prior to arrival.

Controlled guest density: Capacity will be recommended and managed in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities. Queues will be structured and ride vehicles will be loaded to promote social distancing.

Implementing required government health and prevention procedures: This includes temperature screening and the use of the government-issued Shanghai Health QR code, a contact tracing and early detection system used in China. Additionally, guests must wear a mask during their visit, except when dining.

Increased sanitization and disinfection measures: Hand sanitizers will be available at queue entries and attraction exits. High-touch locations, such as ride vehicles, handlebars, queue railings and turnstiles will have increased sanitization.

Training for cast members: Cast members will receive training on procedures with an emphasis on contactless guest interaction, cleaning and social distancing and will receive additional protective equipment including masks.

Southern California’s Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure have been closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was not immediately clear when the Anaheim parks will reopen, but it is understood that the parks will undergo similar safety measures upon opening.

According to Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel, the company is “evaluating several new and enhanced safety measures” as well as “working closely with the US Travel Association.”