MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — The 60 Freeway reopened early Tuesday, hours after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Monterey Park.
The shooting happened at about 8:20 p.m. on the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Paramount Avenue. The eastbound lanes were shut down during the investigation.
A CHP officer had pulled the driver over for a traffic violation in the middle lanes. When male driver didn’t comply with commands, an officer opened fire, authorities said.
It’s not clear why the traffic stop was not conducted on the shoulder at the nearest exit.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
No officers were hurt in the shooting.