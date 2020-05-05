CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On NFL Virtual Offseason Effects: 'Our Technology, Being Virtual And Connected, Has To Help Some'Veteran NFL analyst Charles Davis weighs in on how the virtual offseason could affect play on the field, which team's offseason surprised him, and joining the NFL On CBS.

CBS Sports Adds Analyst Charles Davis To NFL On CBS Team, Paired With Ian EagleCharles Davis, veteran broadcaster and former NFL player, is joining the NFL On CBS team for the upcoming 2020 season.

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant: 'He Just Go Out There And Take It'While Kobe Bryant wasn't the next Michael Jordan, there were plenty of similarities that helped him succeed in his own right.