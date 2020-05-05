Comments
VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — An LAPD officer accused of shooting a colleague during a camping trip over the weekend will make his first court appearance Tuesday in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — An LAPD officer accused of shooting a colleague during a camping trip over the weekend will make his first court appearance Tuesday in Victorville.
Investigators say 44-year-old Ismael Tamayo and two fellow officers were all off-duty and shooting guns in the desert, when he hit one of them in the upper body.
The 13-year LAPD veteran was arrested Sunday and accused of attempted murder. Tamayo’s attorney says his client is cooperating with investigators and will be cleared of wrongdoing.
The injured officer is expected to survive.
Tamayo, who has been relieved of his police powers, is being held on $1 million bail.