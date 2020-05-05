Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An LAPD employee was attacked Tuesday while running in Elysian Park, near the Police Academy.
According to authorities, the employee was struck with a rock and robbed by 28-year-old Los Angeles resident Danny Ramirez at about 9:25 a.m.
The assault happened near the 800 block of West Academy Drive, said Officer Mike Lopez
MORE: LAPD Officer Charged In Camping Trip Shooting That Left Fellow Officer Wounded
Ramirez ran from the scene but was later arrested for suspicion of robbery, Lopez said.
The employee was treated at the scene for a head wound. The department did not say whether the employee is an officer.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)