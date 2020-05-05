COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County will open eight cooling centers, starting Wednesday, to give residents a place to escape the region’s second major heat wave of the year.

The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and will operate in compliance with measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

County cooling centers are located at:

  • Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles;
  • Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa;
  • Mary M. Bethune Park, 1244 E. 61st St., Los Angeles;
  • El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar;
  • South Whittier Library, 11543 Colima Road;
  • Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena;
  • Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E Avenue R, Sun Village; and
  • Buena Vista Branch Library (City Facility), 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank.

Available locations could change, and the county has advised people to get the latest information online or by calling 211.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

