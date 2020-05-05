Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County will open eight cooling centers, starting Wednesday, to give residents a place to escape the region’s second major heat wave of the year.
A Heat Advisory has now been issued for LA & Ventura Co. and will begin at 10 am Wednesday. Here's a look at the hot temps across the Southland today. I'll have details on your toasty #StayAtHome forecast on #KCAL9 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VytnfivtqG
— Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) May 5, 2020
The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and will operate in compliance with measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
County cooling centers are located at:
- Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles;
- Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa;
- Mary M. Bethune Park, 1244 E. 61st St., Los Angeles;
- El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar;
- South Whittier Library, 11543 Colima Road;
- Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena;
- Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E Avenue R, Sun Village; and
- Buena Vista Branch Library (City Facility), 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank.
Available locations could change, and the county has advised people to get the latest information online or by calling 211.
