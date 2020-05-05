LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Florida man has been charged in connection with the 1984 fatal shooting of a man at a Lennox-area motel.

Manuel Fraga-Madan, 66, of Hialeah, Florida, was arrested May 1 in Florida. His arraignment will be scheduled for a later date.

DNA evidence tied Fraga-Madan to the July 12, 1984 murder of Johnny Williams, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities say Fraga-Madan and an unidentified man forced their way into a motel room where Williams and others were staying.

Both men are accused of raping a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her 1-year-old child as they waited for Williams to return. When Williams came back to the motel room, the two men demanded money and drugs from him. When he said he had neither, Williams was shot and killed.

Fraga-Mada has been charged with a count of murder with the special circumstance allegations of robbery, rape, burglary, lying in wait and torture, making him eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors say a decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date.