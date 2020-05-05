Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Current players, three former Most Valuable Players, and actor Cedric the Entertainer joined in the Dodgers Zoom Party on Monday night that drew nearly 12,000 unique accounts.
The Dodgers’ Zoom Party, hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, featured current players Cody Bellinger, Kiké Hernández, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Ross Stripling, and Justin Turner.
Former Dodgers Andre Ethier, Steve Garvey, Adrián González, and Orel Hershiser also joined in the 45-minute event, which included fan questions and a sing-a-long to “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during a seventh-inning stretch.
The team announced plans for a third Zoom Party that will be held on Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. PT.
Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.