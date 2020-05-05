Comments
SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — After being closed for weeks due to coronavirus shutdowns, SeaWorld and Legoland have new plans to reopen.
SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — After being closed for weeks due to coronavirus shutdowns, SeaWorld and Legoland have new plans to reopen.
According to The Orange County Register, the San Diego Tourism Authority has laid out a health and safety plan for when the region’s theme parks reopen during Stage 3 of Gov. Newsom’s plan.
The safety guidelines will include face masks for visitors, temperature checks for employees, reduced attendance, cashless transactions, social distancing, and constant sanitization.
The same guidelines will be set for other county attractions such as San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and U.S.S. Midway Museum according to The OCR.
Both SeaWorld and Legoland have been closed since March when statewide shutdowns began.