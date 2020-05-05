Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After reporting the same countywide numbers for three days straight, San Bernardino Tuesday reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
In San Bernardino County, there were 2,329 total cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, an increase of 147 cases from Monday, and 101 virus-related deaths, an increase of four.
Ventura County reported 18 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 595 cases and 19 deaths. Of those cases, 416 have recovered. There were 160 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 22 were currently hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday, San Bernardino County had tested 24,413 people, and Ventura County had tested 11,854.