RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday postponed making a decision on possibly rescinding all local public health orders related to the novel coronavirus, pushing a potential vote to Friday.
The decision to postpone the vote follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s expected announcement of Phase 2 later this week, county spokesperson Brooke Federico said in a tweet.
#RivCo Board of Supervisors continued item of potentially rescinding local public health orders to this Friday, following the governor’s expected announcement of phase 2 (limited business reopening) later this week. Emergency board meeting Friday at 1pm #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K7O9WP4oeP
— Brooke Federico (@RivCoBrooke) May 6, 2020
The decision to postpone the vote comes just one day after county officials asked Newsom for permission to begin reopening non-essential businesses.
The motion was introduced by Board of Supervisors Chair Manuel Perez, who last week said he wanted all county orders lifted amid evidence that the threat of the novel coronavirus recedes and the need for economic recovery grows.
As of Tuesday, Riverside County reported 4,454 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 184 virus-related deaths. Health officials reported 1,997 people had recovered from the illness.