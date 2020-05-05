



RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Eight new COVID-19 test sites will open Wednesday in Riverside County. The state-funded sites will give the county the capacity to test 1,000 more people per day.

Tests are free for all Riverside County residents, regardless of symptoms. OptumServe, a private company, will be administering the tests.

The following locations will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

— Mead Valley Senior Center, 21091 Rider St., Suite 102, Perris

— Moses Schaffer Community Center, 21565 Steele Peak, Perris

— Jurupa Valley Fleet Center, 5293 Mission Boulevard, Riverside

— Nellie Weaver Hall, 3737 Crestview, Norco

— Mecca Boys and Girls Club, 91391 66th Ave.

These locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

— Lozano Community Center, 12-800 West Arroyo, Desert Hot Springs

— Valle Vista Community Center, 43935 E. Acacia Ave., Hemet

— Noble Creek Community Center, 390 W. Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont

The four drive-up testing sites in Perris, Indio, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore, which are run by county public health officials, remain operational.

“One of our key initiatives is to test as many people as possible and these new sites, combined with the testing we have already been able to complete through our county-run locations, will provide a good measure of what is happening with the spread of coronavirus,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System – Public Health.

All testing sites are run by appointment only. Those who wish to be tested can register online.

On Monday, Riverside County reported 4,534 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 181 virus-related deaths. So far, 56,251 Riverside County residents (roughly 2% of the county’s population) have been tested.

