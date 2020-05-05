Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) – Two semi trucks collided on the 5 Freeway in Burbank early Tuesday morning, sparking a fire and fuel spill which shut down the northbound side of the freeway.
According to California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 1:48 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Scott Boulevard.
Forty gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway and one of the big-rigs caught fire, Caltrans reports.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries. The circumstances of the crash were unconfirmed.
The northbound side of the freeway was shut down for several hours, with traffic being diverted at the Burbank Boulevard exit. Two lanes were reopened just before 7:30 a.m.
Caltrans hazmat crews were on scene working to clear the debris.