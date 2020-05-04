SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A Santa Monica bar owner said he is ready for customers to return after making the upgrades necessary to keep people safe.
Willy O’Sullivan, the owner of O’Brien’s Irish Pub, has outfitted the bar with screens meant to separate employees and customers.
Seats have also been rearranged into social distancing sections.
O’Sullivan intends on installing more screens between tables to allow more people to dine safely.
“I’ve also added verticle dividers in the bar which allows me to have a few more people at the bar,” said O’Sullivan.
“The person is separated from the person standing next to them at the bar and I believe that separation will make the customer feel much more comfortable,” he said.
It’s still unclear when O’Brien’s will officially be able to reopen, but the pub will continue to serve food and beverages to-go until then.