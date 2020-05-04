Comments
MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Police have located a missing 11-year-old girl from Manhattan Beach.
Rosanna “Rosie” Foss had last been seen on Monday at 1772 2nd Street at about 1:20 p.m.
Manhattan Beach Police said Foss has since been found safe.
Police said she was in an argument with her mother before running away and had been upset due to her parents’ divorce.
This is her first reported incident of running away.
Foss left with a bag of clothes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark sweats with her hair in two braids.
No further details were available at the time of this posting.