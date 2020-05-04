



– While the coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly impact Mother’s Day celebrations, there are still a number of restaurants offering special ways to honor Mom:

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele (Hollywood)

The world-renowned pizzeria hailing from Naples, Italy is offering a four-course prix-fixe menu. Available for free delivery or takeout; pre-order before May 9 at 6 p.m. by calling 323-366-2408 or emailing orders@damicheleusa.com.

And for $25, add a bottle of Bosco del Marlo Prosecco with freshly squeezed orange juice for a “MOMosa”.

First Course: Frittata – with ricotta, asparagus, red peppers, baby spinach

Second Course: French Toast – homemade granola, fresh mixed berries and whipped cream

Main Course: Agnolotti – homemade pasta with ricotta and porcini filling with cream fondue

Dessert: Tortino al Cioccolato – chocolate lava cake OR Bread Pudding – brandy baked brioche bread with fresh berries and whipped cream

SOL Cocina (Playa Vista)

Share the taste of Baja with mom and escape with flavors inspired by the best of coastal Mexico. The Mother’s Day Bundle (for two – $50 or four – $70) includes choice of entrée such as a Breakfast Burrito, Ultimate Breakfast Torta or La Vida Quinoa Bowl, side such as Papas Papi, and a mimosa kit to share! Available for free delivery or pickup via online ordering.

Solita (Huntington Beach and Valencia)

The Mother’s Day Bundle (for Two – $45 or Four – $65) includes entrees choice of Mad Scramble, Huevos rancheros, Brunch Potato Nachos, Breakfast Burrito, or Chilaquiles y Huevos; a side of bacon; and a Mimosa kit to share.

Las Brisas (Laguna Beach)

The landmark Laguna Beach restaurant is offering a three course mother’s day brunch for two – $60 or four – $100. Order via their website for free delivery or pick-up. Brunch includes a Lemon Poppyseed Cake, choice of starter including Smoked Salmon Tostadas, Yogurt and Granola, or Pozole Verde; Entrée including French Toast, Fried Egg Sandwich, or Asparagus Omelet, and a Mimosa Kit to share.

Urban Plates (locations throughout Southern California)

The chef-driven, fine casual brand that focuses on delicious, craveable and affordable foods made with clean, whole food ingredients – is now offering complete dinner spreads for delivery or no contact pick-up. Plus, all bottles of wine are 50% off to add to the celebratory/thank you mom vibe. Ready to Eat Family meals (serves 4, available via Door Dash, take-out or curbside no contact pick-up) – meals include 1 main (think cage-free chicken, grass-fed steak, sustainable salmon) and 2 sides (like mac ’n’ cheese, rosemary roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, etc.), plus fresh baked bread; prices range from $39-$52, which nets out to as low as $10 per person and no higher than $13 per person.

Interstellar (Santa Monica)

The new café, from husband-and-wife team Daniel and Angie Kim, will be offering a special brunch spread which includes: a gourmet charcuterie board, assortment of their most popular sandwiches like the Prosciutto + Arugula, BLTA, and Sweet Onion Ham Sandwich, paired alongside a bottle of rose or a build-your-own Mimosa box, and a fresh floral arrangement for mom.

Playa Provisions (Playa del Rey)

In addition to their complete breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, Co-Owners “Top Chef” Winner Brooke Williamson & Husband Nick Roberts will offer Mother’s Day specials to feed the whole family, as well as self-care gift baskets curated with locally made goodies from Tiny Bandit to cherish and spoil one’s mom for the holiday. Call (310) 683-5019 to order in advance, available for pick-up in-restaurant or curbside.

Mother’s Day Brunch (each feeds six)

Pastry Box ($22) – cinnamon rolls, mini butter croissants, mini raspberry chocolate muffin, mini sweet scones

Lobster ($52) or Spinach & Mushroom Quiche ($43)

Chia Seed Pudding ($48) with fresh berries, honey, and house made granola

Cava + Fresh OJ ($24; serves 4)

Sangria – red or white ($26; serves 4)

Bloody Mary ($21; serves 4)

Mother’s Day Dinner (feeds six; $138)

Two Whole Roasted Chickens

Simple Salad – chicory mix, flowers, poppy seed, sunflower seed, shallots, mustard vinaigrette

Choice of lobster or truffled mac & cheese

Umami Glazed Roasted Carrots

Chocolate Passion Fruit Cremeux Tart topped with whipped cream

Housemade margaritas ($21; serves 4)

Housemade Moscow Mules ($21; serves 4)

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned ($45; serves 4)

Additional beer & wine selection

Mother’s Day Self-Care Basket ($82)

Tiny Bandit & Jessica Elliot’s Self Care Basket

Choice of Sea Elixer or Moon Milk scent; includes:

Scented Crystal Candler

Scented bath salts

Crystal aromatherapy oil

“Key to My Heart”-engraved key chain

Rappahannock Oyster Bar (Downtown LA)

Rappahannock Oyster Bar is getting all the seafood-loving families prepped for an oyster bake or a shucking party to celebrate their moms. They will be offering unshucked oyster packages for Mother’s Day including 30 oysters for $25, 60 oysters for $50, 100 oysters for $75. They will also be selling custom Rappahannock shucking knives for $25 each. For mom’s who want the party all to themselves, Rappahannock Oyster Bar will be offering 12 oysters and a half-bottle of Champagne for $42. To place an order simply call the restaurant at 323.435.4004.

El Torito & Acapulco (Los Angeles)

Brunch for a Family of 4 for $50 includes: Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Waffles, Potatoes, Cheese Enchiladas, Rice, Beans, Tortillas, and Sweet Corn Cake. Add a Mimosa Kit for 4-6 people for only $15. Order online for free delivery or curbside pickup.