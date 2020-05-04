BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Is Elon Musk jetting Southern California?
The 48-year-old Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder is reportedly listing two of his properties in Bel Air on the market for a combined $39.5 million.
One of the properties was previously owned by late actor Gene Wilder – a fact referenced by Musk during a Twitter rant last week, where he vowed to sell “almost all physical possessions” and “own no house”.
Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020
According to Bloomberg News, Musk purchased the homes in 2012 and 2013 for roughly $24 million as part of a collection of properties in Bel Air.
It’s not clear what prompted Musk’s comments or the listings, but in September he vowed to send humans into space aboard his newly-built rocket Starship Mark One, which at the time he said he hoped could be launched within six months.