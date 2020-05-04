COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Is Elon Musk jetting Southern California?

The 48-year-old Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder is reportedly listing two of his properties in Bel Air on the market for a combined $39.5 million.

One of the properties was previously owned by late actor Gene Wilder – a fact referenced by Musk during a Twitter rant last week, where he vowed to sell “almost all physical possessions” and “own no house”.

According to Bloomberg News, Musk purchased the homes in 2012 and 2013 for roughly $24 million as part of a collection of properties in Bel Air.

It’s not clear what prompted Musk’s comments or the listings, but in September he vowed to send humans into space aboard his newly-built rocket Starship Mark One, which at the time he said he hoped could be launched within six months.

