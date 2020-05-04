Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — An El Monte man was shot and killed while out for some fresh air just outside his home.
Ruben Arreola Nunez, 30, was fatally shot at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near Emery Street and Peck Road. His family says he had gone out to get some fresh air.
Moments later, his family says they hear gunshots. Nunez’s brother ran out and found him on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
“My uncle was talking, like telling him, you know, ‘I feel like I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die,’” Nunez’s niece, Brenda Reynoso said.
Nunez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the shooting can call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.