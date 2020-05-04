



— Orange County health officials reported five additional coronavirus -related deaths Monday, bringing the total to 57.

The county also reported an additional 89 coronavirus cases totaling 2,819.

The number of hospitalized patients dipped from 187 on Sunday to 169 Monday, with the number of intensive care patients rising declining from 58 to 52.

The jump in deaths came as hundreds of protesters gathered in Huntington Beach to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift his stay-at-home orders and his closure of the county’s beaches.

Of the county’s total cases, two percent involve people under 18 years old; nine percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25-34; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84, and four percent are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, four percent were 25 to 34 years old, five percent were 35 to 44, nine percent were 45-54, 14 percent were 55-64, 16 percent were 65-74, 33 percent were 75-84, and 19 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 32 percent were white, 32 percent were Latino, 25 percent were Asian, five percent were black, two percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, four percent were categorized as “other,” and two percent were unknown.

The number of people the county has tested increased to 37,050, with 237 new tests reported on Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the city of Laguna Beach has received approval to reopen its beaches on a staggered basis.

Under phase one of the deal, Laguna Beach city beaches will reopen weekdays starting Tuesday from 6 – 10 a.m. for active recreation only.

City beaches will remain closed on weekends.

Also Monday, Newport Beach City Councilman Kevin Muldoon on his own filed a federal lawsuit challenging the governor’s beach

closure order.

