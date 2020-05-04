Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Additional Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department’s total to 94.
As of Monday, 39 LAPD employees have recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Emergency Operations Center’s Jessica Kellogg.
All other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering.
The number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who have tested positive for the virus rose to 24 Monday, Kellogg reported.
Out of the LAFD employees, 17 have recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.
The remaining seven employees are isolated and recovering at home.